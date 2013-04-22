FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin Power settles with EPA, sets emissions controls
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 4 years

Wisconsin Power settles with EPA, sets emissions controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Power and Light Co (WPL) reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on emissions control measures and agreed to invest more than $1 billion in renewable energy.

WPL, a unit of Alliant Energy Corp said it would pay a civil penalty of $2.45 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

Under the settlement, the company will install pollution controls at the three largest units at coal-fired plants near Portage, Sheboygan and Cassville.

Earlier, WPL had said it would retire its Nelson Dewey coal-fired units Units 1 & 2 located in Cassville, Wisconsin, with total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW); and 70 MW Edgewater Unit 3, located in Sheboygan.

The company said it would either convert its Edgewater Unit 4 to natural gas or retire it by the end of 2018.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.