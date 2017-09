Dec 18 (Reuters) - WPP Plc

* Wpp acquires digital agency clarus in mexico

* Agreed to acquire assets of Maka Marketing Digital S.A. De c.v. and Clarus Digital S.A. De C.V., a leading digital marketing agency in Mexico

* WPP has set a target of 40-45 pct of revenue to be derived from digital in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: