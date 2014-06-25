FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-WPP says like-for-like revenue for first five months up 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) -

* Reported revenues for first five months up 1.2% at £4.425 billion in sterling, up 9.5% at $7.370 billion in dollars and up 4.5% at eur 5.365 billion in euros

* Constant currency revenues up 9.8%, like-for-like revenues up 7.6%

* Constant currency gross margin or net sales up 5.9%

* Negative impact of exchange rates on reported revenue -8.6% in first five months

* 2014 has started stronger and similar to final quarter of 2013, with all geographies and sectors growing revenues and gross margin or net sales on both a constant currency and like-for-like basis

* First five months like-for-like revenues, gross margin or net sales, profits, revenue margin and gross margin or net sales margin ahead of last year and in line with target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

