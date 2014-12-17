BRIEF-WPP increases stake in Ibope Latin America

Dec 17 (Reuters) - WPP Plc :

* WPP increases stake in Ibope Latin America

* Has agreed to acquire, subject to regulatory approvals, entire issued quota capital of Ibope Participações Ltda

* WPP has been a minority shareowner in Ibope Media Group since 1997

* WPP will acquire remaining 45 percent stake that it does not already own in Millward Brown Do Brasil Ltda

* Group will also acquire a 49 percent stake in Ibope Inteligncia Pesquisa E Consultoria Ltda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)