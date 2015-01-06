FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPP leads $250 mln investment in Bruin Sports Capital
January 6, 2015

BRIEF-WPP leads $250 mln investment in Bruin Sports Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ”

* WPP leads $250 million investment round in George Pyne’s Bruin Sports Capital

* Bruin Sports Capital will build its portfolio organically, as well as through acquisitions and investments in established sports marketing businesses, sports federations, leagues and franchises

* Investment in Bruin Sports Capital is part of WPP’s growing commitment to content, with sport critical to this strategy

* WPP will have a preferred partnership arrangement with bruin sports capital that will allow its operating companies’ clients access to unique media and sponsorship opportunities in sport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
