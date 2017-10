LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - WPP PLC : * Reported revenues for first four months up almost 7% at £3.445 billion * Like-for-like revenues up well over 2% in first four months * First four months profits and operating margin above budget and ahead of last

year * Operating cos still hiring cautiously,with headcount at April-end lower than

beginning of year on like-for-like basis * Revenue growth seen in 2012, with slower growth in the United States and

western continental Europe, has continued