FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP investors may push for Sorrell exit over pay - report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

WPP investors may push for Sorrell exit over pay - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Several leading investors in WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, are prepared to push for the exit of CEO Martin Sorrell if they do not get their way over cuts to his pay package, The Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper does not name any shareholders but cites one “large investor” as saying: “If there’s another rebellion this summer, it would be a clear signal that shareholders are looking at life beyond Sorrell.”

WPP’s board has been in talks with investors over a planned reduction in Sorrell’s package, the paper said, adding that proposed cuts were not deep enough to allay concerns over excessive executive rewards.

Almost 60 percent of WPP’s shareholders voted against the company’s remuneration report last year.

WPP was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.