March 1, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

WPP annual growth ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, recovered from third quarter weakness to post annual growth of 2.9 percent in organic revenue, ahead of expectations.

WPP, whose portfolio includes Ogilvy & Mather and Young & Rubicam, works for clients including Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and Shell, said headline operating margins rose 0.5 points to 14.8 percent, in line with expectations.

A strong end to the year echoed performances from rivals Omnicom and Publicis, who cited an improvement in emerging markets and the United States and were cautiously optimistic on the outlook for 2013.

