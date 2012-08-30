WPP signals slight slow down in July

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - WPP nudged down its full-year outlook on Thursday after customers demanded better value for money from the world’s largest advertising group in the second quarter of the year.

The increase in caution meant the group posted a slight slow down in its like-for-like revenue growth in July. Its operating margin hit 11.5 percent, up 0.7 margin points on a like-for-like basis.

WPP said in April that it expected like-for-like revenue to rise by more than 4 percent, having previously forecast growth of around 4 percent. It said on Thursday that it now saw a slight reduction in that figure.