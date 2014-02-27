FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP ups share buyback after strong 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

WPP ups share buyback after strong 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, increased its share buyback programme on Thursday after reporting strong 2013 results, record profit margins and a good start to 2014.

Martin Sorrell’s ad group recorded 2013 like-for-like revenue growth, the main industry metric, of 3.5 percent, after it rebounded in the second half of the year with growth of 4.6 percent.

It said like-for-like revenues were up 5.7 percent in January and it was targeting growth of over 3 percent for 2014. The strong results enabled the British group to increase its share buyback programme to 2-3 percent of the share capital against the current 1 percent.

For the longer-term outlook WPP also increased the amount of revenue it expects to get from faster growing emerging markets and new digital services over the next five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.