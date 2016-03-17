FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J Walter Thompson CEO quits in wake of bias lawsuit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

J Walter Thompson CEO quits in wake of bias lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the J. Walter Thompson advertising agency resigned on Thursday, one week after being accused by a female subordinate in a lawsuit of making a stream of racist and sexist slurs, subjecting her to unwanted touching, and other “abusive” behavior.

WPP Plc, J. Walter Thompson’s parent, said Gustavo Martinez resigned “by mutual agreement,” and that his resignation was “in the best interest” of the ad agency.

Tamara Ingram, who had been WPP’s chief client team officer, was named to replace Martinez, effective immediately.

A spokesman for WPP had no immediate additional comment.

The lawsuit over Martinez’s alleged behavior was filed on March 10 by Erin Johnson, the ad agency’s chief communications officer, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.