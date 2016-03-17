J Walter Thompson CEO quits in wake of bias lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The chief executive of the J. Walter Thompson advertising agency resigned on Thursday, one week after being accused by a female subordinate in a lawsuit of a stream of racist and sexist behavior.

WPP Plc, the British parent of JWT, said Gustavo Martinez resigned “by mutual agreement” following “recent events,” and that his resignation was “in the best interest” of the agency.

Tamara Ingram, who was WPP’s chief client team officer, is replacing Martinez, effective immediately. Her former job will be taken by George Rogers, who will remain WPP’s global business development director.

Martinez, an Argentina native and the first Hispanic chief executive of a global advertising agency, had been JWT’s chairman and chief executive since January 2015.

His departure came after chief communications officer Erin Johnson accused him in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court of making “constant racist and sexist slurs” that demeaned women, blacks and Jews, and subjecting her to unwanted touching.

Johnson was put on paid leave last month, after JWT had curbed her pay and duties in retaliation for her complaints about Martinez, according to the lawsuit.

Martinez could not immediately be reached for comment. After the complaint was filed, he said in a statement that he believed he led JWT “with a collaborative and collegial style” and did not create the working conditions that Johnson described.

WPP, through a spokesman, had no immediate additional comment. Johnson’s lawyer Anne Vladeck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

JWT clients include such companies as Coca-Cola, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Shell and Wal-Mart. Martinez’s biographical profile has been taken down from the JWT website.

According to Johnson’s lawsuit, Martinez made “numerous” comments about rape, including the raping of JWT employees.

The lawsuit also accused Martinez of referring to airport customs agents as “black monkeys” and “apes,” and telling a reporter that he disliked living in New York’s suburban Westchester County because there were “too many Jews.”

Vladeck on March 14 asked for court permission to file a video she said showed Martinez making some of the alleged slurs.