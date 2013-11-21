FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP CEO says Publicis-Omnicom deal disturbs client base
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

WPP CEO says Publicis-Omnicom deal disturbs client base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, believes it will benefit from the merger of rivals Publicis and Omnicom because the tie-up has disturbed the client base, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said on Thursday.

“From a client point of view and employee point of view there has been no articulation of the benefit of the deal,” said Sorrell at a Morgan Stanley investment conference.

“It certainly has disturbed the client base and it certainly has disturbed the staff. Clients are not going to come out and say I‘m firing an agency because they merged. But if you watch the rooms carefully, there are changing patterns of distribution in the business which will benefit us.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.