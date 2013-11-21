WPP CEO says Publicis-Omnicom deal disturbs client base

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, believes it will benefit from the merger of rivals Publicis and Omnicom because the tie-up has disturbed the client base, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said on Thursday.

“From a client point of view and employee point of view there has been no articulation of the benefit of the deal,” said Sorrell at a Morgan Stanley investment conference.

“It certainly has disturbed the client base and it certainly has disturbed the staff. Clients are not going to come out and say I‘m firing an agency because they merged. But if you watch the rooms carefully, there are changing patterns of distribution in the business which will benefit us.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Leila Abboud)