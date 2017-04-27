FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WPP Q1 net sales held back by weaker North America
April 27, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

WPP Q1 net sales held back by weaker North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth, slightly shy of expectations at around 1 percent, due to a weak performance in North America.

WPP said however that it had seen a resumption of net new business momentum in the first three months of the year, winning $2.1 billion of net new work in the first quarter, compared with $1.8 billion at the same time last year.

It reiterated its outlook for the year, targeting net sales growth of around 2 percent and said it expected to have a stronger second half of the year. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)

