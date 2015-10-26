FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net sales growth accelerates at Britain's WPP
October 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Net sales growth accelerates at Britain's WPP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, reiterated its full-year net sales target on Monday after posting an acceleration in third-quarter trading due to easier comparatives and solid demand in Europe and the United States.

WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as Ford and Unilever, reported third-quarter like-for-like net sales growth of 3.3 percent, compared with 2.3 percent in the first half.

It noted that it would be characteristically cautious about the fourth quarter but reiterated its full-year target of over 3 percent net sales growth.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

