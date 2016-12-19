FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
WPP receives U.S. DoJ subpoenas over video production practices
December 19, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 8 months ago

WPP receives U.S. DoJ subpoenas over video production practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said on Monday that three of its subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into video production practices in the industry.

Run by the high-profile British businessman Martin Sorrell, WPP said that both the group and its subsidiaries were fully cooperating with the enquiries.

Rival groups Interpublic Group of Cos, Omnicom Group and Publicis Group SA had already announced that they were subpoenaed as part of the investigation.

The DoJ's antitrust division has been investigating whether ad agencies had rigged bids to favour in-house production units.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Adrian Croft

