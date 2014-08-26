WPP first-half adjusted pretax profit rises 1.5 percent

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-half headline pretax profit to 532 million pounds ($882 million), slightly ahead of forecasts, and reaffirmed its net sales operating margin improvement target for the year of 0.3 percentage points in constant currency.

The group, which was created by Martin Sorrell and employs almost 175,000 people in 3,000 offices around the world, said its net sales margin for the first half was 13.0 percent. That was in line with its full-year target.

WPP, which has agencies including Ogilvy Group and JWT, lowered its margin guidance for the 2014 year in February due to competition in the industry. It has, however, gained extra work in recent months from rivals Omnicom and Publicis , who were engaged in merger talks which broke down.

WPP announced a 2.7 percent increase in reported revenue to 5.47 billion pounds.

Analysts had expected pretax profit of 521 million pounds.