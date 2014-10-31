FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WPP posts slowdown in third-quarter net sales growth
October 31, 2014 / 7:09 AM / 3 years ago

WPP posts slowdown in third-quarter net sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s advertising group WPP posted a lower than expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like net sales on Friday and said it expected the fourth quarter to slow from the rate recorded in the first nine months.

WPP, which has been growing steadily through the year due to its broad geographic reach and strong presence in digital advertising, said it had seen some slowdown in North America and Britain. It also cited tough comparatives and concerns over the macro economy for the weaker trading.

The 3 percent rise in like-for-like net sales compared with a consensus of 3.3 percent and a first half of 4.1 percent, but the group said its full-year forecast remained for growth of over 3 percent.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Li-Mei Hoang

