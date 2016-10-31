FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
WPP sees signs of Brexit uncertainty as Q3 organic sales growth slows
October 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

WPP sees signs of Brexit uncertainty as Q3 organic sales growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a slowdown in organic net sales growth in the third quarter to 2.8 percent, saying a weaker performance in Britain perhaps reflects the first impact of Brexit uncertainties.

The group said it now forecast that both like-for-like revenue and net sales for the year would grow by "over 3 percent", a slightly more cautious outlook than the "well over 3 percent" it was predicting in August.

Like-for-like revenue in the third-quarter rose 3.2 percent, a slowdown from the 4.3 percent reported for its first half, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

