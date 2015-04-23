WPP says on track for full-year net sales growth

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it was on track for its full-year target despite posting a slight slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth.

WPP, which counts the likes of Ford, Unilever and Microsoft among its clients, reported a 3.3 percent rise in 2014 like-for-like net sales and a 3.9 percent rise in January.

On Thursday it posted first-quarter growth of 2.5 percent but said this still fitted within its forecast for the full-year as it expects growth to accelerate over time. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)