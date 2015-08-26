FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP reports sharp upturn in July trading
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

WPP reports sharp upturn in July trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it expected to hit its full-year net sales and margin targets after seeing a sharp upturn in trading in July.

WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as Ford and Unilever, reported a 2.3 percent rise in first half like-for-like net sales, in line with forecasts, and a 3.7 percent jump in July, which it said indicated a likely stronger third quarter.

The group, one of Britain’s best known companies and run by Martin Sorrell, said as a result it expected to hit its target of full-year net sales growth of over 3 percent, helped by an expected stronger second half.

It also reiterated its target for an improvement in the operating margin of 0.3 margin points. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.