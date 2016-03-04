FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WPP makes good start to 2016 after strong end to 2015
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

WPP makes good start to 2016 after strong end to 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it had enjoyed a solid start to 2016 after account wins and strong demand across the board helped it end 2015 with its best growth of the year.

WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as Ford and Unilever, reported fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales growth of 4.9 percent, the strongest quarter of the year and giving it a full-year figure of 3.3 percent, broadly in line with forecasts.

Led by high-profile businessman Martin Sorrell, the group said it expected to produce a similar net sales growth rate for 2016 and had already enjoyed an above-budget month in January.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
