Solid U.S. trading boosts ad group WPP in Q1

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - A step up in new business in the United States helped Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, to report first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth in line with forecasts.

WPP, which handles the advertising for brands such as Ford and Unilever, said its key sales measurement rose by 3.2 percent, ahead of last year’s rate and putting it on track for its full-year target of more than 3 percent growth.

The robust update from WPP echoed similar performances from its rivals, Omnicom, Publicis and Interpublic which have all reported solid trading due to demand in North America. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)