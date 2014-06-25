FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

WPP says demand in U.S. and Britain helps trading to improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s WPP said trading had improved in the last two months due to strong growth in advertising markets in the United States and Britain.

The firm, the world’s largest advertising group, said revenue on a like-for-like basis was up 7.6 percent in the first five months of the year, compared with the 7 percent rise recorded in the first three months.

The group, which has been outperforming its rivals in recent months in terms of organic growth, said its gross margin was also ahead of last year and in line with forecasts.

“Following the group’s record year in 2013, 2014 has started stronger and similar to the final quarter of 2013,” it said.

Shares in the group were down 0.5 percent in midday trading. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

