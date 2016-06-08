One third of WPP investors fail to back Martin Sorrell's pay deal

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - One third of investors in Martin Sorrell’s WPP failed to back the advertising boss’s 70 million pound ($102 million) pay package on Wednesday, one of the biggest in British corporate history.

Sorrell, who built WPP from a two-man operation in a London office to one that now dominates the industry with around 194,000 staff in 112 countries, has said the scheme reflects his firm’s rapid growth in recent years.

The 71-year-old Sorrell has made headlines before for his large payouts and the bulk of the 2015 package came from a long-term scheme called Leap which has now been modified.

In all, 65.8 percent of investors voted for the remuneration deal, including abstentions. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)