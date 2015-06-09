FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 22 pct of WPP investors revolt over Sorrell's pay
June 9, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Around 22 pct of WPP investors revolt over Sorrell's pay

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Around 22 percent of WPP investors failed to back the 43 million pounds ($66 million) pay package of Chief Executive Martin Sorrell at the company’s annual meeting on Tuesday, in the latest showdown over the high-profile boss’s remuneration.

The event has sparked several clashes between investors and Sorrell, one of Britain’s most well known company bosses. In 2012 nearly 60 percent did not back the chief executive’s compensation. ($1 = 0.6528 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

