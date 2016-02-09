FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-WPX Energy to sell Colorado assets for $910 mln
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-WPX Energy to sell Colorado assets for $910 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Colorado’s spelling in first paragraph)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc said it would sell natural gas assets in Colorado’s Piceance basin for $910 million to boost liquidity amid a prolonged slump in oil prices.

WPX said its unit, WPX Energy Rocky Mountain LLC, will be bought by Terra Energy Partners LLC, a private company owned by investment manger Kayne Anderson and private equity firm Warburg Pincus. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
