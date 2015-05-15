WPX Energy would add North Dakota rigs with $65/barrel oil

WILLISTON, N.D., May 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc would add one or two drilling rigs in North Dakota if oil prices stabilized around $65 per barrel, Chief Executive Rick Muncrief told Reuters on Friday.

“If we saw some stability in oil prices around the $65 WTI level, we would probably be more apt to add rigs,” Muncrief said in an interview.

WPX currently has one drilling rig in North Dakota, where it is the eleventh-largest oil producer.

The company also plans to hire 40 to 50 engineers and geologists at its Oklahoma headquarters, Muncrief said.