Chemical maker WR Grace to split into two companies

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co said it would split into two public companies through a tax-free transaction to shareholders aimed at improving strategic focus, simplifying operating structures and making better use of capital.

One company will consist of Grace’s businesses that make products used in the refining, petrochemical, food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

The other will comprise the company’s specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials unit. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)