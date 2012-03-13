FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WR Berkley Corp sells $350 mln notes
March 13, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-WR Berkley Corp sells $350 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - WR Berkley Corp on Tuesday sold
$350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: W.R. BERKLEY CORP	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.62    FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.673 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/16/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 260 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

