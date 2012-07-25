FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-W.R. Grace profit beats estimates on higher pricing
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-W.R. Grace profit beats estimates on higher pricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.11/shr

* Q2 rev flat at $826.7 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.

Sales from emerging markets, which contribute more than a third of W.R. Grace’s total sales, grew 13 percent in the second quarter, the company said.

Revenue at its construction products business rose 6 percent for April-June, propelled by strong sales in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Revenue at its biggest business, which includes specialty catalysts and additives used in refinery and plastics industries, fell 2 percent.

Total revenue remained almost flat at $826.7 million.

Net income fell 9 percent to $69.3 million, or 90 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 a share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 cents per share on revenue of $816.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company’s shares, which have gained about 67 percent of its value in the last nine months, closed at $50.50 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
