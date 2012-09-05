Wright Express to buy fuel card provider Fleet One for $369 mln

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Payment processor Wright Express Corp agreed to buy fuel card provider Fleet One from private equity firms LLR Partners and FTV Capital for $369 million in cash.

The deal is expected to immediately add to the company’s adjusted net income and will likely generate about $100 million in present value of tax benefits for Wright Express.

Wright Express said it will finance the deal through its existing credit facility.

The South Portland, Maine-based company’s shares, which have gained about 22 percent in the last three months, were up marginally at $67.05 in extended trading. They closed at $66.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.