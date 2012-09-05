FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wright Express to buy fuel card provider Fleet One for $369 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 5, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Wright Express to buy fuel card provider Fleet One for $369 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Payment processor Wright Express Corp agreed to buy fuel card provider Fleet One from private equity firms LLR Partners and FTV Capital for $369 million in cash.

The deal is expected to immediately add to the company’s adjusted net income and will likely generate about $100 million in present value of tax benefits for Wright Express.

Wright Express said it will finance the deal through its existing credit facility.

The South Portland, Maine-based company’s shares, which have gained about 22 percent in the last three months, were up marginally at $67.05 in extended trading. They closed at $66.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.