Wright Medical to sell implants business to MicroPort for $290 mln
June 19, 2013 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

Wright Medical to sell implants business to MicroPort for $290 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group Inc said on Wednesday it will sell its hip and knee implants business to a unit of MicroPort Scientific Corp for $290 million in cash.

Wright’s OrthoRecon business generated about $269 million in revenue for 2012 and proceeds from the sale will be used to further growth in its Extremity ankle and biologic segment.

The medical device maker said it expects about $235 million to $240 million of revenue in 2013 for its Extremity segment and will revise its previously issued outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
