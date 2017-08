Attorney Eric Wrubel appeared before New York's highest court this month in a challenge to New York's legal definition of a parent.

Wrubel, a partner at Warshaw Burstein who handles family and matrimonial matters, represented the attorney for the child in the Matter of Brooke S.B. v. Elizabeth A. C.C., a same-sex couple who split up after raising a child for several years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2938D6B