5 months ago
Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.

The all-cash offer represents 35 percent premium to Atkins' Friday close at 1,540 pence.

"The board of Atkins has indicated to SNC-Lavalin that the possible offer would deliver value to Atkins shareholders at a level that the Board would be prepared to recommend, subject to reaching agreement on the other terms and conditions of the offer," Atkins said in a statement. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

