WS Atkins confident for the year ahead after 2014 profit jump
June 12, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

WS Atkins confident for the year ahead after 2014 profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins said it was confident about the year ahead after reporting an as expected 7.3 percent rise in 2014 underlying pre-tax profit due to a good performance in Britain and the United States.

The company, which maintains some of the Britain’s railways and roads, reported pre-tax profit of 106.4 million pounds in the year to 31 March 2014.

The firm, which operates in markets including Britain, North America and the Middle East, had been expected to post profits before tax of 104.93 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

