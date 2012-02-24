FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Warsaw bourse completes power exchange buy
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Warsaw bourse completes power exchange buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* WSE completes purchase of 80.3 pct in POLPX

* Poland’s Tauron ready to sell its 6.8 pct stake (Adds comment from Tauron)

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange has completed its 179.4 million zloty ($57.2 million) purchase of a majority stake in Poland’s POLPX power exchange, it said on Friday, as it aims to reduce its dependence on equities.

Acquisition of the 80.3 percent stake from the Polish treasury and several utilities required validation of a change in POLPX’s articles of association after the Warsaw bourse secured anti-monopoly office approval in January.

The exchange now controls 82.7 percent of the power exchange and is waiting for completion of deals already signed with smaller shareholders to purchase a further 7.7 percent.

Poland’s second-largest utility Tauron, which holds a 6.8 percent stake in POLPX, said it may also be ready to sell.

“If there is will from the Warsaw Stock Exchange to increase its stake further, we are ready to sell,” Deputy Chief Executive Krzysztof Zamasz told Reuters.

The bourse declined to comment on Tauron’s comments.

Chief Executive Ludwik Sobolewski had signalled earlier the exchange was ready to raise its stake in POLPX to 100 percent.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Sobolewski said the Warsaw bourse will start trading power futures in the second half of 2012 and aims to play a major role in developing a domestic gas exchange. ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Wojciech Zurawski; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.