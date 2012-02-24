UPDATE 1-Warsaw bourse completes power exchange buy

* WSE completes purchase of 80.3 pct in POLPX

* Poland’s Tauron ready to sell its 6.8 pct stake (Adds comment from Tauron)

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Warsaw Stock Exchange has completed its 179.4 million zloty ($57.2 million) purchase of a majority stake in Poland’s POLPX power exchange, it said on Friday, as it aims to reduce its dependence on equities.

Acquisition of the 80.3 percent stake from the Polish treasury and several utilities required validation of a change in POLPX’s articles of association after the Warsaw bourse secured anti-monopoly office approval in January.

The exchange now controls 82.7 percent of the power exchange and is waiting for completion of deals already signed with smaller shareholders to purchase a further 7.7 percent.

Poland’s second-largest utility Tauron, which holds a 6.8 percent stake in POLPX, said it may also be ready to sell.

“If there is will from the Warsaw Stock Exchange to increase its stake further, we are ready to sell,” Deputy Chief Executive Krzysztof Zamasz told Reuters.

The bourse declined to comment on Tauron’s comments.

Chief Executive Ludwik Sobolewski had signalled earlier the exchange was ready to raise its stake in POLPX to 100 percent.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Sobolewski said the Warsaw bourse will start trading power futures in the second half of 2012 and aims to play a major role in developing a domestic gas exchange. ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Wojciech Zurawski; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)