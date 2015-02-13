NY ends probe of $10 sale of World Trade Center name rights

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A nonprofit trade group that paid just $10 for the exclusive right to use the World Trade Center name will turn over some of its future revenue to end a New York State probe into how the name was sold so cheaply.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey “exercised lax oversight and virtually no due diligence” before quietly selling the right to use the name in 1986 to the World Trade Centers Association.

Under a settlement announced on Friday, the nonprofit agreed to repay $184,000 of membership fees paid by the Port Authority from 1991 to 2011. It will also pay 33 percent of revenue it gets over the next 20 years from the World Trade Center name in New York and New Jersey, up to $15,000 per year.

Funds will go to the September 11 Memorial Foundation. All future membership fees for the Port Authority will be waived.

“Today’s settlement is a reasonable and fair way to compensate the people of New York State for the use of a cherished symbol,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

The probe began in 2013 at the request of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It found that the Port Authority had in the mid-1980s been trying to stop illegal infringement of the name, which it considered a liability because of legal costs.

Schneiderman said he also examined the role of Guy Tozzoli, a Port Authority executive who oversaw development of the Twin Towers, and retired soon after the name transfer to become paid president of the World Trade Centers Association, where he was awarded millions of dollars over the next quarter century.

But no illegal conduct was found, though Schneiderman said the Port Authority’s outside lawyer had a conflict of interest by representing both sides in the transfer. Tozzoli died in 2013.

The World Trade Centers Association did not admit wrongdoing in settling. It said it promotes the World Trade Center brand through more than 300 members, such as government agencies and chambers of commerce, which represent 92 countries.

Executive Vice President Bella Heule said the nonprofit “has spent millions of dollars protecting the World Trade Center trademark, and will continue to do so.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, in which hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and another hijacked plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.