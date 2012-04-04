FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduras joins WTO complaint on Australia tobacco packaging
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Honduras joins WTO complaint on Australia tobacco packaging

Tom Miles

2 Min Read

GENEVA, April 4 (Reuters) - Honduras joined a complaint on Wednesday against an Australian law requiring all tobacco to be sold in plain packaging, warning of “serious economic consequences” if the measure was enforced.

Honduras, like Australia, was in favour of legitimate steps to reduce smoking, but plain packaging was not one of them, the central American country’s ambassador to the WTO, Dacio Castillo, said.

“Australia’s plain packaging requirements would defeat the basic function of a trademark, which is to allow consumers to distinguish between products of different companies,” Castillo said in a statement.

The initial complaint was launched by Ukraine and is being closely watched by a number of other WTO members, with Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Guatemala, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway and Uruguay asked to be third parties in the dispute.

But so far only Honduras has taken sides.

“The tobacco industry has been part of Honduras’ history for more than a century,” Castillo added.

“The industry employs several hundred thousand people directly and indirectly ...This translates into tens of millions of dollars for the Honduran economy.”

He said that Australia’s law, which will require all tobacco products to be sold in plain packaging without brands or logos by Dec 1, was against WTO rules on intellectual property rights and technical barriers to trade.

If Ukraine and Honduras cannot settle their differences with Australia, they may ask the WTO to set up a dispute panel to rule on their complaint, which could eventually force Australia to scrap its law. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet)

