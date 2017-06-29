GENEVA, June 29 The European Union (EU) filed an
appeal on Thursday against a WTO panel ruling this month that
largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support
for Boeing, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said.
The dispute panel ruled in favour of the United States on
June 9, but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in its
main planemaking state of Washington that continues to cause
transatlantic friction.
The EU and United States have been locked in a 13-year-old
battle defending their respective plane giants in the world's
largest trade dispute.
This case turns on whether Boeing complied with a 2012
decision that it had received billions of dollars of subsidies
including aid from space agency NASA and tax breaks from
Washington State.
The European planemaker Airbus insisted the United
States had not complied with the WTO's earlier decisions and
claimed it had suffered $100 billion worth of harm when combined
with a follow-up complaint.
