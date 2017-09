GENEVA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization may agree its first worldwide trade reform package before the end of the weekend, its director-general, Roberto Azevedo, told Reuters on Friday.

Asked if a deal could be reached by Sunday night, Azevedo said “I hope so.” But he added that he was not yet sure if he could call a WTO meeting to finalise the text this weekend. (Reporting by Tom Miles)