Japan files WTO dispute against Russia over car import levy

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan has filed a trade dispute against Russia over a fee it levies on car imports, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday, following a similar move by the European Union.

“Japan has notified the WTO Secretariat, on July 24, of a request for consultations with the Russian Federation on measures imposed by Russia relating to a charge, the so-called ”recycling fee“, imposed on motor vehicles,” the WTO said in an emailed statement.