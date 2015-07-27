UPDATE 1-Kazakh minister pledges no abrupt decisions on tenge devaluation

(Adds details of WTO deal)

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will not rush into any potential further devaluation of the tenge currency, Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov said at a news conference at the World Trade Organization on Monday.

“As far as the speculation about the Kazakh currency is concerned ... the government is keeping a close eye on the situation and there will be no abrupt decisions. Everything will be done in an open and predictable way,” Idrissov said.

He was speaking as Kazakhstan formally wrapped up its negotiation on joining the WTO, and stands to become the 162nd member of the trade body by the end of the year, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.

Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO commits it to cutting tariffs and freeing up investment in its once Soviet economy.

It will remove a cap on foreign investment in the fixed-line telecoms sector and let foreign banks and insurance companies open branches, a change that will be phased in over five years.

Import tariffs will be limited to an average of 6.5 percent, Economic Integration Minister Zhanar Aitzhanova said.

Tariffs on agricultural imports would be limited to an average of 10.2 percent, and industrial goods to 5.6 percent, she said, although most tariff reductions would be phased in over 4-5 years.

She said Kazakhstan maintained its economic growth forecast of 1.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)