Guatemala takes Peru to WTO over agricultural import levy
April 15, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Guatemala takes Peru to WTO over agricultural import levy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - Guatemala has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization against Peru, challenging its imposition of additional import duties on agricultural products including rice, sugar, corn, milk and some milk products.

Guatemala objects to a levy that is payable when international prices of the products fall below a certain ceiling, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Peru has 60 days to address Guatemala’s concerns, after which time Guatemala could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the dispute. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle)

