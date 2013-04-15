Guatemala takes Peru to WTO over agricultural import levy

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - Guatemala has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization against Peru, challenging its imposition of additional import duties on agricultural products including rice, sugar, corn, milk and some milk products.

Guatemala objects to a levy that is payable when international prices of the products fall below a certain ceiling, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

Peru has 60 days to address Guatemala’s concerns, after which time Guatemala could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the dispute. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle)