FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Guatemala says Peru breaks trade rules, takes it to WTO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Guatemala says Peru breaks trade rules, takes it to WTO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds details)

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - Peru is illegally protecting its farmers against falls in global commodity markets, according to Guatemala, which has launched a challenge against Peru’s policy at the World Trade Organization.

Peru, which is one of the countries negotiating the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, imposes an extra import levy on rice, sugar, corn, milk and some milk products when international prices fall below a certain level, Guatemala has told the WTO.

Peru has 60 days to address Guatemala’s concerns, after which time Guatemala could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the dispute. A panel of adjudicators could ultimately force Peru to change its laws if they are found to be in breach of WTO rules.

The trade dispute is the first between the two countries at the WTO. Peru has previously been the subject of four complaints, all from other South American countries, while Guatemala has brought eight disputes so far, including complaints against the European Union and China.

Guatemala and Peru signed a bilateral free trade agreement in December 2011, but trade between them has been limited, with each selling less than $100 million of goods to the other each year.

According to data from the U.S. Dept of Agriculture, Guatemala was not a significant exporter of rice, corn or sugar to Peru in 2012. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.