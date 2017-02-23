FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Russia loses WTO appeal over ban on pork imports from EU
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 6 months ago

Russia loses WTO appeal over ban on pork imports from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia lost its appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization ruling on its ban on imports of European Union pigs and pork products.

Russia imposed the ban after a handful of cases of African swine fever in some EU areas in 2014, invoking sanitary and phytosanitary measures allowed under WTO rules.

A WTO adjudication panel ruled against the ban in August 2016. Russia appealed, and the WTO's Appellate Body upheld the ruling, albeit on different grounds, and reversed one of the panel's findings in favour of the EU. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.