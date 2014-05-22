WTO says EU can ban seal products on moral grounds

GENEVA, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union won an important part of an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Thursday, fending off an attempt by Norway and Canada to overturn its ban on imports of their seal products.

The WTO’s Appellate Body upheld an earlier ruling that the EU’s rules were “necessary to protect public morals”, the WTO said, although it also upheld the finding in the earlier ruling that the EU had illegally discriminated against imports from Canada and Norway in favour of seal products from the EU. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Angus MacSwan)