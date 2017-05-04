FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 3 months ago

Australia wins landmark WTO tobacco packaging case - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 4 (Reuters) - Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.

It cited two people close to the situation as saying the panel had rejected a case made by Cuba, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Indonesia, which argued the laws constituted illegal barriers to trade.

The ruling is not expected to be published until July, but a confidential draft has been circulated to parties in the case, Bloomberg reported.

The four countries will have the chance to appeal.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

