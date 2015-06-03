FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine suspends WTO action against Australian tobacco laws
June 3, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine suspends WTO action against Australian tobacco laws

GENEVA, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended World Trade Organization litigation that aimed to overturn Australia's strict tobacco packaging laws, according to a communication from the panel of WTO adjudicators published by the WTO on Wednesday.

Ukraine asked the panel to suspend proceedings on May 28, and it will try to find a mutually agreed solution with Australia, the panel said.

Honduras, Cuba, Indonesia and Dominican Republic are also challenging Australia's tobacco laws at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

