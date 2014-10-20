FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says considering all options on WTO meat label ruling
October 20, 2014

U.S. says considering all options on WTO meat label ruling

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Monday it is considering all options, including an appeal, after a World Trade Organization ruling on meat labeling.

The WTO said the United States has not done enough to change its meat labeling rules after losing a challenge brought by Mexico and Canada.

“While the WTO continues to affirm the right of the United States to require country of origin labeling for meat products, we are disappointed that the compliance panels have found that the country of origin labeling requirements for beef and pork continue to discriminate against Canadian and Mexican livestock exports,” a USTR spokesman said.

“We are considering all options, including appealing the panels’ reports.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

